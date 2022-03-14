Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Moody’s worth $210,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James raised their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.69.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $306.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,094. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $286.12 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

