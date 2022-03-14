Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Update

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 499,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Save Foods stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) by 295.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.96% of Save Foods worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Save Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:SVFD opened at $6.93 on Monday. Save Foods has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56.

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.