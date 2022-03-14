Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in February

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SCYYF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,869. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Scandium International Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
