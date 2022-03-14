Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.61) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.59) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.83) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.57) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.65 ($8.32).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €5.43 ($5.90) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.94. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($18.20).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

