Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 365,873 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of ADMA Biologics worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 217,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,374 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 259,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.