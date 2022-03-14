Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 68,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 516,787 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 921,767 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UGP opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UGP shares. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

