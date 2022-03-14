Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 597.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGPI stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

