Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $118,000 in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 50.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 197,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 529,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

NXE stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.89. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

