Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 124,600 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SID shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SID stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.40. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 81.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.37%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

