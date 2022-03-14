Schwab Charitable Fund Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $65.03 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09.

