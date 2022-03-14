Schwab Charitable Fund Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,956 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.86.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.