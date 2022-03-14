Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $30.44 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97.

