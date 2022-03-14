Scotiabank Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$145.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PBH opened at C$106.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$127.19. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$104.38 and a 1 year high of C$137.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 90.50%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.