SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Short Interest Update

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE SCVX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.85. 30,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. SCVX has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SCVX by 6,963.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SCVX by 116.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SCVX by 3,606.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 562,551 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of SCVX by 61.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 89,960 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SCVX by 5.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 661,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

