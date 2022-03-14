SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.00

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 119.88 ($1.57), with a volume of 242149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.56).

The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

