Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,708,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth $2,182,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SGII stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is based in New York.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seaport Global Acquisition II (SGII)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.