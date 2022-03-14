Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,708,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth $2,182,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGII stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is based in New York.

