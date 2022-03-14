SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $12.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $442.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

