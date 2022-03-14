Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.35. 23,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 571,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $894.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

