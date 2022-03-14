Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.35. 23,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 571,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $894.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52.
About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.