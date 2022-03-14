Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.600-$9.200 EPS.

SRE stock opened at $154.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $157.07.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.14.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

