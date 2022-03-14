SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.73

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 3623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -509.50.
SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
