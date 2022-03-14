SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.73

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 3623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -509.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEMrush by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 106,834 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SEMrush by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of SEMrush by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 82,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

