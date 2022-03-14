Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Peyer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 406,118 shares of company stock worth $1,933,086.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

