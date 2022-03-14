Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SVT stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.26. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.29. Servotronics has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

