Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.26

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.26 and last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 61100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)
Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.
