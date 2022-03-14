Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Increased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 101.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 1.0% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Shopify (Get Rating)
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
