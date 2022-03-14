Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.20) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.73) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.94) target price on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.47) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 552.45 ($7.24).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 479.65 ($6.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £97.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 516.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 451.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($286,591.19).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

