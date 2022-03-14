Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Grows By 39.0%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FPLSF traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.24. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.85.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FPLSF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 5N Plus (FPLSF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.