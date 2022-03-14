Short Interest in Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Grows By 93.2%

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the February 13th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.
ASCLF opened at $0.07 on Monday. Ascletis Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.
Ascletis Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
