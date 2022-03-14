Short Interest in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Expands By 73.6%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the February 13th total of 134,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 534,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ASZ remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Monday. 282,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,208. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASZ. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,642,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 908,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.