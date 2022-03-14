Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declines By 43.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after buying an additional 95,384 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

MUE stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.17. 78,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

