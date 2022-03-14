Short Interest in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Grows By 93.0%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the February 13th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000.

NYSE:BGB opened at $12.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

