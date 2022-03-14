Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Decreases By 75.9%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 41,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $14.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

