Short Interest in Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY) Increases By 34.6%

Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 557,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 414,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Enjoy Technology stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.16. 1,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,654. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30. Enjoy Technology has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENJY shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enjoy Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

