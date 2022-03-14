Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Expands By 57.5%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the February 13th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 474.0 days.

Shares of First National Financial stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 383. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on First National Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

