Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Grows By 44.2%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ FYC opened at $64.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $61.10 and a 1-year high of $81.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
