Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Grows By 44.2%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FYC opened at $64.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $61.10 and a 1-year high of $81.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

