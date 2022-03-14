Short Interest in Genscript Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Declines By 34.0%

Genscript Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900,500 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 1,364,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 450.3 days.

Shares of Genscript Biotech stock remained flat at $3.27 during trading hours on Monday. 54,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367. Genscript Biotech has a 52 week low of 1.65 and a 52 week high of 5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of 3.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genscript Biotech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Genscript Biotech Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of life sciences research products and services. It operates through the following segments: Bio-science Services and Products; Precision Immune-cell Therapy; and Industrial Synthetic Biology Products. The Bio-science Services and Products segment includes life sciences research services, life sciences research catalogue products, and preclinical drug development services.

