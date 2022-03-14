Short Interest in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Expands By 50.0%

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GYRO opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46. Gyrodyne has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gyrodyne by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 94,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Gyrodyne by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 38,502 shares in the last quarter.

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, NY.

