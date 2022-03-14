Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Decreases By 72.1%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HGTXU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 41,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

