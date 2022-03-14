Short Interest in IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) Declines By 62.3%

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the February 13th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:INAB opened at $3.20 on Monday. IN8bio has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.31 and a current ratio of 20.31.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.
IN8bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.
