Short Interest in IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) Declines By 62.3%

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the February 13th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $3.20 on Monday. IN8bio has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.31 and a current ratio of 20.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IN8bio in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in IN8bio in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

