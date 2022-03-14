Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Rises By 129.2%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the February 13th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 442,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 44,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

