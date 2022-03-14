Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Rises By 129.2%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the February 13th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $27.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.
About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
