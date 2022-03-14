Short Interest in Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Drops By 75.7%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MHNC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 1,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th.

