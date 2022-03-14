Short Interest in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Declines By 45.7%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 728,100 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the February 13th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 273,728 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 111.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after acquiring an additional 192,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after acquiring an additional 149,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.1% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MASI. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.60.

MASI stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,294. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.28. Masimo has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

