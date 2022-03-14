Short Interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Drops By 50.5%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

MGRUF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

MGRUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

