Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Declines By 66.8%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the February 13th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NHYDY. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 86.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.29. 107,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,097. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

