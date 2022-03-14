Short Interest in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) Decreases By 40.4%

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,982,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,340,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. 12,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,122. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is based in Oakland, California.

