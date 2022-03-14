Short Interest in Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Expands By 64.0%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the February 13th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QTGPF remained flat at $$104.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average is $149.61. Qt Group Oyj has a 52-week low of $104.00 and a 52-week high of $189.00.
Qt Group Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
