Short Interest in Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Expands By 64.0%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the February 13th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QTGPF remained flat at $$104.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average is $149.61. Qt Group Oyj has a 52-week low of $104.00 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Get Qt Group Oyj alerts:

Qt Group Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.