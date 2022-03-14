Short Interest in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Rises By 42.0%

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 824,100 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the February 13th total of 580,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 419,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Radware by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,116,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,798,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Radware by 2.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,567,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Radware by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,994,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,048,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Radware by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,842,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,738,000 after purchasing an additional 860,799 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radware by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,017. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.07. Radware has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.57.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

