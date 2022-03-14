Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Rises By 40.8%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the February 13th total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Solitario Zinc stock remained flat at $$0.81 during trading on Monday. 8,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,519. Solitario Zinc has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.38.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
About Solitario Zinc (Get Rating)
Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.
