Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Declines By 28.9%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SAUHF opened at $1,366.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,670.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,918.62. Straumann has a one year low of $1,161.18 and a one year high of $2,301.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

