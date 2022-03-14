Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Price Target Lowered to €110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €145.00 ($157.61) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siltronic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Siltronic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

SSLLF stock opened at $102.95 on Thursday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of $102.95 and a 52 week high of $162.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.85.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.