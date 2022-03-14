Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 154.4% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
QQD opened at $26.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $33.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.
